New DA Gascon to decline prosecution on range of low-level crimes

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with Eyewitness News anchor Marc Brown, L.A. County District Attorney-elect George Gascon said he will re-investigate police shootings and stop asking for the death penalty at sentencing. He also vowed not to back down from protesters and promised other big changes once he takes office.