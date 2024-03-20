New federal initiative seeks to combat violent crime in Los Angeles

Federal and local law enforcement officials announced a new initiative aimed at fighting violent crime in Los Angeles.

Federal and local law enforcement officials announced a new initiative aimed at fighting violent crime in Los Angeles.

Federal and local law enforcement officials announced a new initiative aimed at fighting violent crime in Los Angeles.

Federal and local law enforcement officials announced a new initiative aimed at fighting violent crime in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal and local law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced a new initiative aimed at fighting violent crime in Los Angeles.

Operation Safe Cities seeks to increase federal prosecutions of violent offenders, particularly those involved in commercial robberies, kidnappings, extortions and gun offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

To achieve the goal, representatives will meet each month to make sure the proper number of cases are brought to the federal level. Federal prosecutors will also train local detectives on what's required for federal prosecutions.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department, the LAPD and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office are part of the initiative.

Law enforcement leaders are hoping this new initiative will help keeping the community safe and put criminals behind bars.

"We have limited enforcement resources, but we can multiply our efforts by collaborating with our colleagues at local police agencies to have the most significant impact on violent crime," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "Operation Safe Cities will allow us to identify and use the best available intelligence and information to assess the violent crime problem and the offenders who drive that violence."