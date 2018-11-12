Again, westbound SR118 has a full freeway closure @ Topanga Canyon & for eastbound traffic @ Yosemite Avenue. We recommend you avoid SR118 in this area, use SR126 or US101. US101 is open in both directions and currently has no closures. https://t.co/0cz21SaTCh @CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/4GCFTJ8oBR — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) November 12, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4675124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire officials from Ventura and Los Angeles counties said the new Peak Fire has the potential to burn structures near the 118 Freeway.

A new brush fire sparked along the 118 Freeway in the Santa Susana Pass Monday, sending plumes of white smoke into the air along the roadway.Firefighters from Ventura and Los Angeles counties responded to the blaze, with aerial units dropping water on the freeway as the flames drew close to passing vehicles.The California Highway Patrol's Moorpark division tweeted that there was a full closure of the eastbound 118 Freeway at Yosemite Avenue, and the westbound lanes of the 118 at Topanga Canyon, urging motorists to use the 126 Freeway or the 101 Freeway as an alternate route.Simi Valley police said Los Angeles Avenue eastbound from Rory Lane to Kuehner Drive was also shut down, along with Kuehner Drive from the Santa Susana Pass to the 118 Freeway.Immediate evacuations were ordered for areas of Box Canyon and Lake Manor in unincorporated Los Angeles south of the 118 Freeway.Initial reports sized the fire, dubbed the "Peak Fire," at approximately 20 acres. The blaze was situated outside the Woolsey Fire zone and was running uphill off the 118 Freeway near Rocky Peak Road, according to authorities."We do expect some threat to structures in the area of Corriganville and Smith Road," said Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen. "That's probably our fire with the most potential right now."