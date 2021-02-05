accident

NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow thought he was going to die

By Christie Ileto
NEW JERSEY -- It was a close call for a truck driver after a large sheet of snow came crashing into his windshield while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike Wednesday evening.

Noah Williams says it happened near Exit 6 on the Turnpike while he was driving behind an 18-wheeler truck with snow still packed on its roof.

"It smacks my truck, smacks the windshield. I had a bunch of glass fly into my face," Williams said. "I almost lost control."



Williams, who says he thought he was going to die, even attempted to flag down the driver of the 18-wheeler but was unsuccessful.

Incidents like this are unfortunately not uncommon and are a big concern for drivers.

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
EMBED More News Videos

A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.



"It's really annoying when people don't take the time to clean off their cars, especially trucks. It's a lot of snow," said Fadienne Nicaisse of Washington D.C

Officials in New Jersey are reminding drivers this week of the law to clear their car's roofs and hoods of snow before getting behind the wheel, especially with more inclement weather in the forecast.

Williams says he's been driving a truck for six years and this is the first time something like this happened.

"It doesn't take that long to go to your car wipe the snow off and save a life," he says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington countynew jerseysnowcaught on videoweatheraccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Marine relieved of command after deadly SoCal sinking
Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into home with 3 kids in SUV
Woman lying on SoCal beach killed after being run over by tractor
Woman dies in Boston elevator accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'The Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
COVID variant may become 'predominant strain' in California
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
US adds just 49K jobs in January, 10M still unemployed
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Man wanted in one-punch assault at Venice
Show More
Senate approves budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
California lawmakers propose slew of bills aimed at reforming EDD
Tournament of Roses sues Pasadena over 'Rose Bowl' trademarks
One killed in hit-and-run crash in Hollywood
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
More TOP STORIES News