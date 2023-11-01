The tour, which is inspired by the group's 1990 tour of the same name, will feature special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff and will kick off on June 14.

New Kids on the Block announces 'Magic Summer 2024' tour - See when they're coming to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Get ready! Nostalgia is going to rule summer 2024.

New Kids on the Block announced its Magic Summer 2024 tour, and they're coming to Southern California.

The tour, which is inspired by the group's 1990 tour of the same name, will feature special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff and will kick off on June 14.

The group will perform at the Yaamava' Theater on July 1 and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on July 5.

They're also making a stop in Palm Desert the following day.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

