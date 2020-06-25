Local church members came together for a prayer walk in Koreatown in honor of Juneteenth

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- Tom Kang, the Lead Pastor at the New Story Church in Downtown LA, organized the Freedom Day Prayer walk in Koreatown for Juneteenth.About 120 people representing different churches walked proudly in solidarity with local LAPD."This Korean American congregation reached out to myself and the men and women of Olympic division to ask if we would pray with them, and be here and without hesitation, you know, we're here," said Assistant Chief Officer Robert Arcos."It also marks the celebration of Juneteenth, which they felt was a very symbolic day to support their African American brothers and sisters and we're so happy to be here," Arcos said.The 1992 Rodney King Riots showcased a clash between Korean and Black communities in Los Angeles.Kang's intention wasn't to protest but to lead a prayer walk."We wanted to tell a different story. And we wanted to unite Asian Americans, Korean Americans, as well as African Americans come alongside the LAPD and really walk together and cover the city in prayer," said Kang.The walk started at Liberty park and ended at Seoul International Park."Behind this uniform, behind this badge that every single man and woman in this profession, they do love what they do. They swore to serve with an oath and they love to make a difference in the city. And we want to be part of this change working together by being here," Arcos said.