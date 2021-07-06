Several new SUV models to consider for 2021 and 2022

SUVs have been going mainstream for a long time now; everyone seems to want one. And if you're part of "everyone," there are lots of new choices this year.
The compact segment continues to be the strongest, and Hyundai has completely redesigned its compact Tucson. New style, new tech, and for the first time, a new choice of hybrid power. Hyundai's been expanding its hybrid offerings lately, and the Tucson is good for up to 38 mpg city or highway. The Tucson Hybrid starts at around $30,000, while the base Tucson SE starts at about $25,000.
Need something with three rows to cart the whole family around? Nissan has been hard at work too, giving its 2022 Pathfinder a complete makeover. It gets pretty much everything a family would need for day-to-day practicality and road trip comfort. The new Pathfinder starts at $33,410 before destination and options.
For a comfort upgrade, Nissan's sibling brand Infiniti has also been hard at work revising its SUVs. New this year is the QX55, where technology abounds. That includes under the hood - the revolutionary variable-compression turbo engine offers a distinct combination of power and efficiency. The stylish interior lets driver and passengers soak up the miles. This two-row crossover leans to the premium end in every way, including a base price of $46,500.
And who says an SUV can't have a wickedly fun side? Audi's new SQ5 Sportback offers lots of sizzle in something that can still carry passengers around, and even a substantial amount of cargo. New graphics and driver aids inside add comfort to the sportiness, something Audi has always done very well. Plan to spend a bit for this sporty crossover, as the SQ5 Sportback is priced at almost $60,000 even if you skimp on the options.
One challenge for automakers with SUVs is making them look distinctive. After all, they all start out with similar shapes in order to be practical. But that doesn't mean their designers can't get creative.
Note how with the new Pathfinder, Nissan pays tribute to its original Pathfinder, which was a completely different vehicle. The roof and window treatment, the design of the grille area, and so on all pay tribute to the vehicle's heritage going way back. A fitting way to for Nissan to honor its longest-running SUV nameplate, which goes all the way back to the 1980s.
When it comes to Audi, you won't likely mistake the new SQ5 Sportback for something from another brand, coming or going. It's definitely an Audi, especially when seen from the front.
Infiniti's premium line has adopted a signature look for when it comes to SUVs, though the bold grille is a little too bold for some. They've furthered that look with their just-introduced QX60 for 2022.
Even the little Hyundai Tucson arrives with a big helping of style - notably with the way the marker lights in the front give it a futuristic look, especially at night.
If you're going to be in the market for an SUV soon, you're not alone. And you've got lots of choices in 2021, and even into 2022.
