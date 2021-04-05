LA County lifts quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10477233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID vaccinations rising, the CDC issued new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, saying it is considered safe to travel but cautioning restraint as cases rise.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Following the lead of federal health officials, Los Angeles County today revised its COVID-19 travel advisory, lifting the mandate for fully vaccinated travelers to quarantine upon their return to the county.The county's advisory continues to urge residents to avoid all non-essential travel, but those who do travel should continue to take precautions, such as face coverings and distancing, even if they are fully vaccinated.Under the new advisory, if travelers are fully vaccinated and they have no symptoms of COVID-19, there is no quarantine or testing requirement upon their return. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine for seven full days if they have a negative test within three to five days after arriving in the county. If they do not get tested, they must quarantine for 10 full days.All travelers must self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks, and avoid being near people who are at heightened risk of severe illness from the virus.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday revised its travel guidance, saying that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely travel domestically.You do not need to get tested or self-quarantine if you are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months,'' CDC officials said. You should still follow all other travel recommendations.''Los Angeles County's previously travel advisory required all travelers who enter or return to the county from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 10 days.The CDC's new guidance does not eliminate the requirement to be tested for COVID-19 before or after travel if their destination requires it.Vaccinated travelers still must follow safety guidelines while traveling, including wearing a face covering, maintaining six feet of social distancing and frequently washing hands or using hand sanitizer.People who are not vaccinated are still urged by the CDC to delay any travel, "because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19."