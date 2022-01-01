Need to hit a store on New Year's Day? Here's what's open

If that's the case, there are several grocery chains, drug stores, even restaurants nationwide that are open for business on Jan 1, 2022.
But it might be prudent to check hours of operation at your local store. Several stores will have modified hours and are either opening later or closing earlier on New Year's Day.
Stores open on New Year's Day
Grocery and stores:
Whole Foods
Safeway
Albertsons
Drug stores:
CVS
Walgreens
Rite Aid
Discounters:
Walmart
Target
BJ's
Department stores:
Nordstrom
JC Penney
Kohl's
Macy's
Home improvement and home goods stores:
Lowe's
Bed, Bath & Beyond
IKEA