Need to hit a store on New Year's Day? Here's what's open

Stores open on New Year's Day

It's New Year's Day, and many of us are probably staying cocooned in our homes, contemplating the year ahead. But others among us might need to go about our regular weekly routines, including venturing out to shop for groceries, diapers, treats for the pooch and picking up prescription refills.If that's the case, there are several grocery chains, drug stores, even restaurants nationwide that are open for business on Jan 1, 2022.But it might be prudent to check hours of operation at your local store. Several stores will have modified hours and are either opening later or closing earlier on New Year's Day.Whole FoodsSafewayAlbertsonsCVSWalgreensRite AidWalmartTargetBJ'sNordstromJC PenneyKohl'sMacy'sLowe'sBed, Bath & BeyondIKEA