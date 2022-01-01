Shopping

Need to hit a store on New Year's Day? Here's what's open

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - January 1, 2022

It's New Year's Day, and many of us are probably staying cocooned in our homes, contemplating the year ahead. But others among us might need to go about our regular weekly routines, including venturing out to shop for groceries, diapers, treats for the pooch and picking up prescription refills.

If that's the case, there are several grocery chains, drug stores, even restaurants nationwide that are open for business on Jan 1, 2022.

But it might be prudent to check hours of operation at your local store. Several stores will have modified hours and are either opening later or closing earlier on New Year's Day.

Stores open on New Year's Day


Grocery and stores:

Whole Foods
Safeway
Albertsons

Drug stores:

CVS

Walgreens
Rite Aid

Why prices are expected to continue soaring in 2022
EMBED More News Videos

The nation's business economists have sharply raised their forecasts for inflation, predicting an extension of the price spikes that have resulted in large part from bottlenecked supply chains.


Discounters:

Walmart
Target
BJ's

Department stores:

Nordstrom

JC Penney
Kohl's
Macy's

Home improvement and home goods stores:

Lowe's
Bed, Bath & Beyond
IKEA
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsafewayloweswhole foodsu.s. & worldnew year's daygrocery storetarget
TOP STORIES
Strong warning issued for those dealing with COVID: 'Be prepared'
Rose Parade: Pasadena's annual tradition returns amid omicron surge
At least 6 injured during shooting at shopping center in South LA
Airline woes continue wtih 2,300 U.S. flights cancelled amid outbreak
LA County sees highest number of new COVID cases for single day
Why prices are expected to continue soaring in 2022
Cities around the world ring in 2022
Show More
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
How Betty White shaped animal advocacy groups in Los Angeles
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
Long Beach closes beaches after sewage spill of up to 7M gallons
Suspect killed after ramming patrol cars, injuring officer in Beaumont
More TOP STORIES News