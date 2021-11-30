New Year's Rockin' Eve

Liza Koshy, Billy Porter, Ciara sign on as 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 co-hosts

EMBED <>More Videos

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' returns for 50th anniversary this year

NEW YORK -- Liza Koshy, Billy Porter and Ciara have signed on as co-hosts of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022."

They'll join Seacrest in cities across America for the show's 50th anniversary: Koshy from Times Square in New York City, Porter from New Orleans and Ciara from Los Angeles.

DJ D-Nice will also join the show from Los Angeles, and county artist Jessie James Decker is returning for her third year as the show's Powerball correspondent.

This year's show will include more than five hours of musical performances. Performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Also new this year is "New Year's Rockin' Eve"'s first Spanish-language countdown, which will take place from Puerto Rico at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's eveholidaytelevisionnew year's rockin' everyan seacrestu.s. & worldotrcpuerto rico
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
When to watch your favorite holiday specials on ABC
'New Year's Rockin' Eve' adds Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico
TOP STORIES
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
2020 brought sharp increase in deadly crashes
LeBron James clears NBA's COVID protocols
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall
SoCal homeowner told to take down Christmas display or face fines
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Biden launching winter COVID booster, testing campaign
Show More
How Tom Brady landed on call with Michigan high school basketball team
Electrical vault explosion shatters windows at NoHo apartment building
Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Newsom says
Ex-child actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' shot, killed at 22
Long Beach police chief enters race to become next LA County sheriff
More TOP STORIES News