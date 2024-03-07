All-women flight crew takes off from New Jersey airport this Women's History Month

NEWARK, N.J. -- United Airlines coordinated a flight with a crew that's made up of all women.

The flight left from Newark Airport on Thursday morning headed to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

It's being dubbed a Women's History Month Flight.

The all-women crew is staffing flight 1215 from EWR to SRQ, captained by one of two Black women Line Check Pilots at United, Gabrielle Harding, the second in the company's history.

Captain Harding is the only Black woman flying a commercial airline who has graduated from an HBCU pilot program. She is also part of the "Hampton 6" that consists of all Hampton graduates who are now captains at United, and the only woman among the group.

Flying alongside Harding is First Officer Julia Ewalefo, who will be flying her first flight with United Airlines after starting her career as a flight attendant.

She previously worked with Frontier Airlines before moving to the flight deck, where she has flown with Endeavor until coming to United.

All the flight attendants working this flight are also women.

The same crew is expected to return to Newark from Sarasota on Flight 2612, scheduled for a 2:12 p.m. arrival.