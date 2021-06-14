Police looking for mother after newborn boy found alive in trash can at Lynwood park

The baby boy was discovered Friday morning inside a trash can in a women's restroom at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park.
The infant was taken to a local hospital where he's said to be in stable condition. It is believed he was born between June 9 and June 11.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the mother or anyone involved in abandoning and endangering the life of this baby.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877)710-5273 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
California has a Safe Surrender law allowing parents to safely surrender their baby at any hospital or fire station. Information about the program and locations in Los Angeles County is available here or by calling 1-877-222-9723.