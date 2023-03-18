Two men were shot to death in Newhall, prompting a search for a suspect in the double homicide, authorities said Saturday.

Investigation underway after 2 men shot to death in Newhall, authorities say

NEWHALL, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- Two men were shot to death in Newhall, prompting a search for a suspect in the double homicide, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 23700 block of Silverado Street just before 11 a.m. after receiving a call of a shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two victims, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. Video taken at the scene shows first responders in a cordoned off area by what appeared to be an apartment complex pool.

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a white Mustang with a tan top. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

