Newly released video captures the moments a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant is mowed down by an alleged drunk driver.

Video shows moments LAPD sergeant was hit by alleged drunk driver while trying to stop stolen car

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly released video captures the moments a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant is mowed down by an alleged drunk driver.

The violent collision was caught on surveillance video and on Sergeant Vanessa Prentice's body-worn camera.

It happened on September 23 in Jefferson Park around 3:40 a.m. as officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.

Prentice got out of her patrol car and was walking up to the scene when another driver hit her from behind.

Severely injured, fellow officers and paramedics raced to her aid before she was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as Alexis Carter and was arrested on felony DUI charges, according to authorities.

Video from the scene showed damage to her car following the violent impact.

After almost a month in the hospital, it was tears of joy for Sgt. Prentice as her fellow officers celebrated her release on Monday. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said though Prentice has a long road to recovery, she's up for the task and said she truly has the "heart of a lion."