LAPD sergeant hit by car while trying to stop stolen vehicle released from hospital

An LAPD sergeant who was hit by a vehicle last month while on duty was finally able to go home after spending weeks recovering in the hospital.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said though she has a long road to recovery, she's up for the task and said she has the "heart of lion."

Patrol Sergeant Vanessa Prentice was working in the early morning hours of Sept. 23 in Jefferson Park when she was attempting to stop a reported stolen vehicle. Moments later, a different car going past her near the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Western Avenue struck her.

She's been recovering ever since.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department posted a video on Instagram of an emotional Prentice leaving the hospital as her law enforcement family cheered her on. LAPD Chief Michel Moore praised the staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for saving her life.

Moore said though Prentice has a long road to recovery, she's up for the task and said she truly has the "heart of lion."