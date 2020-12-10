Woman arrested in suspected DUI crash that killed 2, injured 3 children in Newport Beach

Police say 22-year-old Grace Coleman was driving under the influence when she collided with a Nissan, killing two adults and injuring their three children.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three young children are fighting for the lives after they were injured in a suspected DUI crash that killed both of their parents in Newport Beach.

The crash happened Tuesday evening near the intersection of Pelican Hill Road and Newport Coast Drive, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

The children - ages 1, 3 and 5 - are listed in serious condition.

The parents killed were identified as Henry Saldana-Mejia, 27, of Santa Ana, and Gabriela Andrade, 28, of Santa Ana.

Police say 22-year-old Grace Coleman was behind the wheel of a Range Rover when it collided with a Nissan. Coleman was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, homicide with a traffic fatality and hit-and-run resulting in death.

Police say this is Coleman's second DUI arrest in the past four months. She suffered minor injuries in the crash and is in the hospital under police supervision.
