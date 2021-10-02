Coast Guard responding to oil slick '13 square miles in size' off Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard was responding Saturday afternoon to what it described as an oil slick located 3 miles off Newport Beach and "reported to be approximately 13 square miles in size," officials said.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which the Coast Guard described in a tweet at 12:18 p.m.

"More info to follow," the tweet said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

