Society

Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown kicks off with discussion on growing threat of wildfires

This Sunday, the growing threat of wildfires is the topic on the all new "Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown."

We'll talk to the experts about what's being done to prevent the next catastrophic fire.

Watch Sunday at 11am on ABC7 and everywhere you stream.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornia wildfiresbrush fireeyewitness newsmakerswildfireclimate change
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA programs helping shrink gaps for uninsured, but inequities remain
Person fatally shot by CHP in East Los Angeles
Suspect arrested in assault of Chapman University student on campus
53 cases of new R.1 COVID variant detected in CA
LA County sheriff's deputy accidentally opens fire in courtroom
Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín retiring
Jesse Palmer set to host 'The Bachelor'
Show More
Woman wounded in shooting by Long Beach school safety officer
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
CA residents in high fire risk areas priced out of insurance policies
Mom finally meets newborn after battling COVID for over a month
North Carolina student brain dead from COVID complications, mom says
More TOP STORIES News