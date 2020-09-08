Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19, California wildfires and power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Tuesday at noon to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the wildfires burning around California.

We'll be streaming the press conference at noon. Check back to watch live.

Gov. Newsom repeatedly implored Californians last week to avoid intermixing over the holiday weekend. He said progress on California's new four-tier reopening plan was contingent on keeping COVID-19 spread low, and it was up to people to make that happen.

RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

"We saw this a few months back when we started to see progress over an extended period of time. And invariably people said, 'Well, looks like we're out of the woods.' ... We must learn from that recent example and that's why it's more important than ever to be vigilant as we work through the next few months and work through this flu season."

But for many Californians, the coronavirus isn't top of mind Tuesday. Several massive wildfires are still burning around the state, and high winds threaten to only make things worse. PG&E shut off power to nearly 200,000 customers around the state in a PSPS, or Public Safety Power Shutoff. The utility hopes that by shutting off power in the windiest areas, they can avoid sparking new wildfires if power poles are blown over.

MORE: High fire danger triggers PG&E power shutoffs in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties

The worst of the wind is expected to pass by Wednesday morning, at which point PG&E will inspect its lines for damage and start turning power back on.

Newsom is expected to address the state's already devastating wildfire season in his press conference, as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiapower outagebrush firepg&ecoronaviruswildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffpoliticscal firereopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue steady decline
Thousands expected at SoCal beaches amid heat wave, pandemic
LA County's homeless seeing low COVID-19 infection rates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monrovia residents warned of potential evacuations amid Bobcat Fire
7 shot to death at illegal marijuana grow in Riverside County
Demonstrators, deputies clash at protest over Dijon Kizzee shooting
El Dorado Fire burns over 10,000 acres near Yucaipa
Creek Fire: 143,929 acres now burned, new evacuation orders issued
Los Alamitos Unified resumes some in-person instruction
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
Show More
SoCal weather: Santa Ana winds return to region Tuesday
Top Democrats question Trump's push for vaccine by election
This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV
SoFi Stadium to host ribbon cutting ceremony
CA begins sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News