Newsom: California's extreme wildfires show climate change 'not even debatable anymore'

The governor was touring damage left behind from the North Complex Fire.
As he stood on charred land surrounded by smoke, Newsom said we're in the middle of a climate emergency, and stressed that we have to do more to combat climate change.
"The debate is over around climate change," Newsom said. "Just come to the state of California. Observe it with your own eyes. It's not an intellectual debate. It's not even debatable anymore."
Newsom also signed a bill to reform California's inmate firefighter program.