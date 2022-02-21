Sewage spill in Newport Beach causes water closures in area

The OC Health Care Agency's Environmental Health Division announced the closure Monday morning, noting that approximately 35,000 to 50,000 gallons of sewage leaked into the area due to a blocked sewer line of a restaurant in Newport Bay.
The affected area will remain closed to swimming, surfing and diving until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.
For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, 714-433-6400 or visit OCBeachinfo.com.
To report a sewage spill, call 714-433-6419.