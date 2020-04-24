2020 NFL draft: Chargers pick QB Justin Herbert, LB Kenneth Murray in 1st round

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6120798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Due to the current state and the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft will be done completely in the virtual world.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The virtual unknown that was the first round of the NFL draft will be remembered by the Los Angeles Chargers for their potential face lift.Former Oregon star quarterback Justin Herbert may be the new face of the franchise. He was selected by the Chargers with the No. 6 pick."I wouldn't say it's pressure. I would say it's an incredible opportunity," Herbert said. "It's a chance to do something special. I'm going to do everything I can to make the most of it. I want to be the guy they want me to be."His grandfather was good friends with Chargers legend Dan Fouts, another former Oregon Ducks quarterback.The 6-foot-6 Herbert completed 67% of his passes on a Ducks team that won the Rose Bowl.For a Chargers team that ranked near the bottom in turnover differential, they now have a quarterback who threw for 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions."There's no pressure on Justin to walk in on day one and come in here and carry this football team," General Manager Tom Telesco said. "Just asking him to come in, start competing, start learning and we will take it from there."Herbert was asked about replacing 16-year veteran Philip Rivers, who left as a free agent for the Indianapolis Colts."Being on the West Coast, I was always a big Chargers fan and a fan of Philip (Rivers)," Herbert said. "It would be a disservice for me to compare myself to him. I've got to be myself and get better."Before the draft, the Chargers sent Herbert plays and formations. He missed one when tested. It was a big deal for the big kid who won the academic Heisman with a 4.1 GPA majoring in biology."I was told to learn these, and we will talk about them in meetings," Herbert said. "I missed one formation. I talked to my agent afterwards and said, 'I might not be a Charger' but I'm glad it worked out."Telesco added, "he does have a bit of a perfectionist personality, which is good to have."Telesco traded second and third round picks to move back into the first round and snag Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.The former Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year left OU with 176 tackles in just three seasons."It's just surreal... To finally here my name get called, and see how happy it made my family, it was just such a blessing," said Murray.Herbert, who was elated during his Zoom meeting with reporters, was asked how he is going to celebrate since he can't go out during the COVID-19 crisis."I'm probably going to go back to work. I'm going to go run, lift and throw to my brothers," he said.The Chargers called Thursday's first round a big win. The question now is when - when will they get back to playing football?It's still a virtual unknown.