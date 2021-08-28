Community & Events

Unreleased photos of Kobe Bryant being auctioned as NFTs for charity

Never-before-seen photos of Kobe Bryant are up for auction, and they're raising money for a good cause.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Unreleased photos of Kobe Bryant being auctioned as NFTs

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Photographer Davis Factor is auctioning eight unreleased photos of Kobe Bryant from a 1999 photoshoot.

"When I found out that I was going to be shooting Kobe, I was honored" said Factor.

Factor is a lifelong Kobe fan. And until now, the public has never seen these photos.

"I watched Kobe's career from the first day he got on a basketball court," said Factor.

August represents a big month celebrating Kobe. Both his birthday and Kobe Bryant Day fall in August. So, to Factor, it seemed like the right time to do something special in his honor.

Factor teamed up with his friend Tommy Alastra, co-founder of Cryptograph, to auction his never-before-seen photos as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, on the Cryptograph website.

"We always have a mandate that every one of our NFTs goes to support a cause," said Alastra.

In just a matter of days, the NFTs surpassed more than $10,000.

100% of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshollywoodlos angeles countycommunity journalistcharitylos angeles lakerskobe bryantauctionin the communityphotography
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4-year-old child dies of COVID-19 in Riverside County
US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan
2 SoCal Marines killed in Kabul bombing
Los Bukis reunion: Videos show kids surprise parents with concert tix
Newsom recall: Voter apathy, confusion may impact results
Woman fights back alleged robber in Downey - Video
CA Parole Board supports release of RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
Show More
U.S. Bank tower in downtown LA vandalized
New round of rent relief starting in Los Angeles
Woman hospitalized with COVID comes home to find husband dead
What we know about 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
More TOP STORIES News