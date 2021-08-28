Unreleased photos of Kobe Bryant being auctioned as NFTs for charity

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Photographer Davis Factor is auctioning eight unreleased photos of Kobe Bryant from a 1999 photoshoot."When I found out that I was going to be shooting Kobe, I was honored" said Factor.Factor is a lifelong Kobe fan. And until now, the public has never seen these photos."I watched Kobe's career from the first day he got on a basketball court," said Factor.August represents a big month celebrating Kobe. Both his birthday and Kobe Bryant Day fall in August. So, to Factor, it seemed like the right time to do something special in his honor.Factor teamed up with his friend Tommy Alastra, co-founder of Cryptograph, to auction his never-before-seen photos as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, on the Cryptograph website."We always have a mandate that every one of our NFTs goes to support a cause," said Alastra.In just a matter of days, the NFTs surpassed more than $10,000.100% of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.