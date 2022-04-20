Nicolas Cage plays fictionalized version of himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

HOLLYWOOD -- Nicolas Cage is taking on a fun role in his new movie. He plays a movie star named...Nicolas Cage in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Cage plays... Nicolas Cage! He's a movie star frustrated with his career.Since he's broke, he accepts a million dollar personal appearance fee out of the country. He just doesn't know the person who hired him, played by Pedro Pascal, is his biggest fan, a budding screenwriter and a major drug lord.Things get complicated, to say the least."First and foremost, I'm gonna say it's a comedy. And if you want to laugh, go to the movie because you will. And we can all use a laugh right now," said Cage. "The movie is about somebody named Nic Cage. But there are a lot of discrepancies. First and foremost, there's no version of Nic Cage in real life that doesn't want to spend more time with his children."Cage was more than okay to take on this role of a guy trying to become his best self. For the sake of the film and what he brought to it, Cage also became a producer on the project."I had to kind of shut off half my mind, half my heart and look at the movie from a point of neutral and see what was and what wasn't working," said Cage. "The studio and the director had gotten to a point of impasse and they needed fresh eyes."Cage says he's very happy with how this all turned out. And while he plays a big movie star here... that's not the way he sees himself."I never really had a career. I always see myself as someone who has worked and enjoys the job aspect in itself," said Cage. "I think when you start thinking about career too much, you start turning into a diva. And then that's where all the mistakes start happening in one's personal life.""The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" also features Tiffany Haddish. It's rated "R" and it will be in theatres April 22nd.