Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked with razor in LA jail while awaiting trial, attorney says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The suspect in the killing of Nipsey Hussle was attacked and cut with a razor while in a jail holding cell on Tuesday, according to his attorney.Eric Holder Jr. was waiting to be brought to court in the morning when he was "assaulted by multiple individuals," according to public defender Aaron Jansen.One of the individuals used a razor and cut Holder on the back of his head. He was hospitalized and the head wound was stapled.The judge sent jurors home for the day "based on some unforeseen circumstances."Holder returned to court in the afternoon and the case is expected to resume Wednesday, Jansen said.He added that there have been conversations with the judge about further steps needed to protect Holder.Closing arguments in the case are expected on Thursday.Holder is accused of fatally shooting the hip-hop artist on March 31, 2019, in the parking lot outside his store, known as The Marathon.Officials say the two of them knew each other growing up in the same South Los Angeles neighborhood. Shortly before the shooting, the two were seen arguing in front of the store.