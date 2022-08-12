Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On what would have been his 37th birthday, Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hussle - born Airmiess Asghedom - will receive the 2,729th star on the walk Monday. The star will honor the slain rapper in the recording category and will be placed in front of 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

"Nipsy Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame on behalf of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. "We're honored to unveil his star on what would have been his 37th birthday."

Hussle was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, maintaining close ties to the community even as he rose to fame in the hip-hop industry. He released albums that were nominated for Grammys, winning two awards after his death.

Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

Eric Ronald Holder was found guilty of his murder in July of this year.