3 years after Nipsey Hussle murder, legacy lives on in Los Angeles

Three years after Nipsey Hussle was murdered, he is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His legacy in the community is still strong in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three years after his murder, rapper Nipsey Hussle is set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While Hussle is being honored for his musical accomplishments, he is also remembered for a legacy of community building in Los Angeles that continues to this day in his name.

He worked with the Los Angeles City Council on projects like Destination Crenshaw - a public works effort dedicated to art and the local businesses now well under construction

Last week Los Angeles officials dedicated a new Metro station in Hyde Park in his name, not far from where his Marathon clothing store was located.

The ceremony for Hussle's star will be held 10 a.m. Monday on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music. It can be watched via streaming on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

Monday would have been his 37th birthday.

"This is a really good birthday gift," said LaTanya Ward, a community activist and friend of the rapper. "I wish he were actually here to receive it. He got people to understand that people who come from where we come from can accomplish great feats."

Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Marathon store on March 31, 2019.

Eric Ronald Holder was found guilty of his murder in July of this year.

"Nipsy Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said upon announcing his star would be placed on the Walk of Fame.