Nipsey Hussle's killing among 11 murders within past week in LA, Garcetti says

"This has been a tough few days for Los Angeles," Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a Tuesday morning press conference during which city leaders and police discussed the impact of Hussle's death and provided new details in the murder investigation.
The mayor said that although the rapper's death "sent shock waves across this city and the globe," he wanted to emphasize that there are other Angelenos whose lives have been cut short as well.
"Even though we see homicides down this year to date by over 17%, there have been 11 homicides throughout the city in the last week alone. Eleven lives, 11 possibilities, 11 dreams, 11 family members, 11 friends who were cut short," Garcetti said.
The Los Angeles Police Department's South Bureau Homicide Department released the following list of recently reported murders:
77th Division:
March 3: 4:40 p.m. 7100 block South Kansas Avenue
March 16: 9:05 p.m. 1200 block of West 57th Street
March 31: 3:15 p.m. 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue
Southwest Division:
March 20: 3:30 a.m. 3900 block of South Western Avenue
March 27: 4:00 p.m. 4100 block of South 3rd Street
Southeast Division:
March 23: 4:45 p.m. 400 block West 104th Street
March 27: 7:25 p.m. 10000 block Grape Street
March 28: 9:40 a.m. 900 block East 114th Street
March 31: 12:30 a.m. 400 block Lanzit Avenue
Harbor Division:
March 8: 12:15 p.m.600 block of North Lagoon
March 28: 9:50 p.m. 400 block West Santa Cruz Street
Much of that violence has been gang-related, authorities said. Before Hussle's death, the LAPD had been working to lower violence impacting African American men in South Los Angeles.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore emphasized that investigators believe the shooting that claimed Hussle's life was the result of a personal grievance and not gang-related.
Garcetti and leaders at home and elsewhere are calling for peace in South L.A.
"The absolute worst way to payback Nipsey's loss, somebody we lost to the hands of violence, is more violence," said Garcetti.
The city is making extra resources available to help quell gun violence in the city, authorities said. The numbers are by no means at record levels, but there has been an increase in violence in the last few days.
Authorities are asking the community to work together with police to help them find the suspects responsible for the violent crimes.
"Just because they didn't make the headlines, their loved ones are just as deeply grieving as so many friends and family are for Nipsey. These individuals should still be here with us today," Garcetti said.