Corona Costco shooting: DA declines to charge off-duty LAPD officer in incident that left man dead, parents wounded

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County prosecutors will not file charges against an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a man and wounded his parents in a June 14 incident at a Costco in Corona, the district attorney said.

At a morning press conference, DA Michael Hestrin said his decision was in accordance with a grand jury's recommendation that LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez not be charged in the case.

Kenneth French, a 32-year-old man described as developmentally disabled by his family, was killed in the shooting. His parents, Russell and Paola French, were wounded by gunfire and hospitalized.

Sanchez's attorney has said the incident began when the off-duty policeman was assaulted while holding his toddler son, and contended that Sanchez opened fire after being knocked to the floor.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
