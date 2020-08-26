No charges filed yet against suspects in Hollywood attack on transgender women

Local LGBTQ leaders are asking why the suspects arrested in connection to the robbery and assault of three transgender women in Hollywood have not been charged with a crime yet.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LGBTQ leaders in Southern California are asking why the suspects arrested in connection to the robbery and assault of three transgender women in Hollywood have not been charged with a crime yet.

Los Angeles police classified the Aug. 17 attack as a hate crime when they announced the arrest of Carlton Callway and Willie Walker last week. They continue to look for a third suspect, Davion Williams.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is closely monitoring the case and demanding transparency. It is concerned charges have yet to be filed and the suspects have been released.

"We want to make sure the case is being investigated as a hate crime," said Terra Russell-Slavin, director of policy and community building at the L.A. LGBT Center.

One victim says a suspect armed with a metal bar robbed her. Her friend was hit in the back of the head and knocked to the ground.

They were surrounded by a group of men. They were called slurs and no one called 911.

The victims -- Eden Estrada, Jaslene Busanet and Joslyn Allen - each have huge Instagram followings. They identify themselves as women who happen to be transgender.

"Unfortunately, what entered my mind was this is another attack on trans women of color," Russell-Slavin said.

