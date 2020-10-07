nobel prize

UC Berkeley professor among 2 women awarded Nobel Prize for Chemistry

BERKELEY, Calif. -- French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and University of California, Berkeley professor Jennifer A. Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing known as CRISPR.

The recipients were announced Wednesday in Stockholm by Goran Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

RELATED: University of California Berkeley professor awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics

Doudna is a Li Ka Shing Chancellor Chair Professor in the Department of Chemistry and the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at CAL. She is also a professor at UC San Francisco. She grew up in Hawaii and graduated from Pomona College in Southern California.

CRISPR technology allows scientists to change DNA sequences and modify gene function. It can be useful in many areas including correcting genetic defects, treating disease and improving crops. Scientists at UCSF have used CRISPR to speed their search for a cure for HIV. It has also been controversial. In 2016, then Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, told Congress he worried the process could be used by rogue nations to create dangerous new biological agents.

RELATED: Doctors try 1st CRISPR editing in the body for blindness

The prestigious Nobel Prize comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
