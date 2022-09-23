2nd death reported at Nocturnal Wonderland music festival in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A second death has been reported after the Nocturnal Wonderland music festival wrapped up in San Bernardino.

More than 70,000 people attended the popular music festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Regional Park, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say eleven people were transported to local hospitals during the festival and two of those people later died due to "unknown reasons." The sheriff's department is investigating both of those deaths, including that of Eli Rodriguez.

The 27-year-old's mother, Marcy Rodriguez, believes her son died taking drugs that were possibly laced with something more powerful.

An autopsy is still pending to determine his cause of death and what substances were in his system. His mother is now desperate for answers.

"The bottom line is, where does it come from? Where is it coming from? Who is distributing this? Who is giving it out?"

The second victim has not been identified.

Authorities also said eight citations were issued at the festival for minors in possession of alcohol and one citation was issued for possession of a controlled substance.