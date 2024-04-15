NorCal student, 23, contacts her family after going missing in LA area: 'Prayers have been answered'

Noelle Lynch, 23, was last seen near an apartment building in the Inglewood area and police say she "may not be able to identify herself." Her family said her phone was found at LAX but that there's no evidence she ever got on a plane.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Sacramento State University student who went missing and had last been seen in the Los Angeles area has contacted her family, her mother said in a Facebook post.

"We would like to extend our gratitude for all of your prayers for locating our daughter Noelle," Kellie Lynch wrote on the social media platform early Saturday night. "Those prayers have been answered and Noelle has reached out to us."

No additional details were immediately released by authorities or Lynch's family.

The 23-year-old student had been last seen last Wednesday walking from an apartment building in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard, near Florence Avenue and the Inglewood Park Cemetery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo, and white sneakers.

"She left without personal property and may or may not be able to identify herself," police said.

According to ABC News, Noelle's father, Mark Lynch, earlier this week told the news website SFGATE that his daughter drove to Southern California in a "difficult state of mind" on April 1 and was involved in a car crash. There were reportedly no injuries in that crash.

Noelle's family reportedly booked her a hotel room near Los Angeles International Airport and drove to meet her.

Mark told SFGATE Noelle's mother received a call from Noelle from a "strange person's phone" at noon on April 3. He said Noelle was "not making sense."

The student reportedly left the hotel that day and was at the apartment complex that was not known to be connected to her.

According to her family, Noelle's phone was found at a Southwest Airlines ticket counter at LAX but that there was no evidence she ever got on a plane. At the time, the family said they feared she may have been the victim of foul play.

"Please, we ask that you respect our family's privacy at this difficult time," Kellie Lynch's Facebook post said Saturday. "And know that we will share updates with you when we can. Thank you for your love and support."