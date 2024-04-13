Police searching for 23-year-old NorCal student reported missing in LA area; phone found at LAX

Noelle Lynch has been missing for more than a week and police say she "may not be able to identify herself."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are asking the public's help finding a 23-year-old Sacramento State University student who's been missing for more than a week and was last seen in the Los Angeles area.

Noelle Lynch was last seen last Wednesday walking from an apartment building in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard, near Florence Avenue and the Inglewood Park Cemetery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo, and white sneakers.

"She left without personal property and may or may not be able to identify herself," police said.

According to ABC News, Noelle's father, Mark Lynch, told the news website SFGATE that his daughter drove to Southern California in a "difficult state of mind" on April 1 then got into a car crash. There were reportedly no injuries in that crash.

Noelle's family reportedly booked her a hotel room near LAX and drove to meet her.

Mark told SFGATE Noelle's mother received a call from Noelle from a "strange person's phone" at noon on April 3. He said Noelle was "not making sense."

The student then reportedly left the hotel that day and was at the apartment complex that was not known to be connected to her.

According to her family, Noelle's phone was found at a Southwest Airlines ticket counter at LAX but that there is no evidence she ever got on a plane. The family fears she may have been the victim of foul play.

As of Friday night, Noelle's whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.