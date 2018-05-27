3 sought in series of home burglaries in North Hollywood and surrounding areas

Authorities are looking for two men and a woman suspected of a series of residential burglaries in North Hollywood and surrounding areas. (KABC)

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are looking for two men and a woman suspected of a series of residential burglaries in North Hollywood and surrounding areas.

The break-ins were tracked back about three months, with about nine happening in total that all occurred along the Moorpark Street corridor, between Bel Air and Cold Water Canyon.

Residents said there's been about four attempted break-ins and thieves have been successful at least once.

Luke Shaw, who lives in a complex along the Moorpark Street corridor, said he's been more vigilant. Another resident said he placed dowel rods on his sliding glass doors.

There are three suspects - two men who carried a messenger bag or backpack and a woman, who is an accomplice. She is described as between 20 and 25 years old, about 130 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches or 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the North Hollywood burglary or theft detectives at (818) 754-8377. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
