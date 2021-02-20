Non-profit feeds 400 people in Skid Row every weekend

SKID ROW (KABC) -- Every Saturday, Maxine Sealey gives away 400 meals to people in need in Skid Row."We started giving out like 200 plates. But then it just grew and grew and grew and then now with the pandemic, that's what increased it to 400," said Sealey.Sealey founded the non-profit Sharing Love With Others two years ago.And she hasn't missed a single weekend."I'm so passionate about helping the community. So I really enjoy that. And they enjoy it too because they wait for us. You know, they wait for us to come," said Sealey.Watch the video above for the full story.