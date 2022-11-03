Norco store owner who gained popularity after shooting at would-be robber recovering after stroke

Craig Cope, 80, suffered a heart attack but bounced back and returned to work, but two weeks ago, he suffered another setback.

Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Norco liquor store owner used his shotgun to shoot a would-be robber who was armed with a rifle.

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- In August, 80-year-old Craig Cope, a liquor store owner in Norco, went viral after surveillance video captured the moment he used his shotgun to shoot a would-be robber who was armed with a rifle.

Footage showed the armed suspect burst into the business and Cope immediately shoot a single blast from his firearm.

Cameras outside captured the suspect frantically screaming, "He shot my arm off! He shot my arm off!"

Cope suffered a heart attack but bounced back and returned to work, but two weeks ago, he suffered another setback.

"He had a stroke and was found," said Marnie Tapia, a manager at Norco Market & Liquor. "We don't know how long after so it could have been anywhere from five minutes to an hour."

Cope is now recovering in a rehab facility, and it didn't take long for the tight-knit community of Norco to find out.

Since then, there have been prayers, well wishes, and a steady stream of customers asking about Cope.

"Hope he does good, hope he comes back and I'm glad he is getting the support that he is getting," said Roy Hunking of Chino, who stopped by the store on Thursday to buy two T-shirts made famous by Cope's viral moment.

The shirt reads, "Don't Mess with Norco, We'll shoot your arm off."

"Like an inspiration," said Hunking. "How he stood up, and I think a little more of that needs to be going on."

Since then, people far and near have come into the store to meet Cope with messages of gratitude and gifts, such as custom belt buckle.

"Customers come in here, people come in here, and they're just like, 'Can I get a picture with you? Can I get your autograph? He gets all embarrassed and he doesn't know what to do."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help with Cope's medical bills and to help Cope's wife.

