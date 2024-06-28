Menifee father of 4 remains in coma weeks after hit-and-run on 710 Freeway

A Menifee man - a husband and father of four - remains hospitalized in a coma nearly three weeks after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

A Menifee man - a husband and father of four - remains hospitalized in a coma nearly three weeks after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

A Menifee man - a husband and father of four - remains hospitalized in a coma nearly three weeks after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

A Menifee man - a husband and father of four - remains hospitalized in a coma nearly three weeks after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Menifee man - a husband and father of four - remains hospitalized in a coma nearly three weeks after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

Joseph Ludovico was on his motorcycle on his way to work at SpaceX in Long Beach when he was struck the morning of June 10.

His wife said he bought the motorcycle a month ago to shorten his commute time.

"He was in surgery for six hours and... he looked horrific," his wife Amber Manrique said as she fought back tears. "Something that I would never want somebody to see. He was completely distorted."

The suspect vehicle was described by the California Highway Patrol as possibly a newer model white Toyota Corolla with damage on the right side. No arrest has been made.

Doctors said Ludovico should come out of the coma eventually, but the extent of his brain injuries are unknown.

Ludovico is the sole provider for his family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.