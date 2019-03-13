Norma Lopez murder trial: Suspect found guilty of murdering Moreno Valley teen

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Norma Lopez murder trial: Suspect found guilty of kidnapping, murderA 42-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2010 slaying of Moreno Valley teenager Norma Lopez.The verdict for Jesse Torres was announced on Wednesday afternoon.Torres faces a possible death sentence. In addition to convicting Torres of murder, jurors also found true the special circumstance allegation of killing in the course of a kidnapping.The trial will now move to a penalty phase, during which the jury will recommend a sentence of either death or life in prison without parole for Torres.Norma's body was found five days after she disappeared in July of 2010.The evidence against Torres is mostly linked to DNA, including carpet fibers from his home and evidence found on the young girl's body.The defense argued that the DNA evidence is tainted.