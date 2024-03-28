Man points gun at North Carolina couple and pulls trigger but weapon doesn't fire

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (KABC) -- A North Carolina couple endured a terrifying encounter with a gunman who showed up on the deck of their home and pulled the trigger.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. It shows the man pointing a gun through the window before pulling the trigger.

However, the gun did not fire.

Billy Brooks posted the video on social media.

"What seemed like a very methodical plan to kill us both didn't follow through simply because he missed one step, and that was going ahead and loading his weapon," he said.

The suspect is now facing multiple crimes, including pointing a gun, trespassing and stalking.

The gunman had apparently been to the same home on three separate occasions.