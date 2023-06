Police are looking for a gunman who killed a man in his 40s in North Hills on Saturday afternoon.

LAPD looking for gunman who killed 1 in broad daylight North Hills shooting Saturday

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead following a shooting in North Hills in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

Video was posted on Citizen app showing the scene.

Police say the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday near Parthenia Place and Burnet Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead.

They're now looking for the gunman who ran away.

The suspect is described to be a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and white shoes.