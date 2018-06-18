North Hills taco truck employees held at gunpoint by 3 robbers, police say

A search is underway for three men who held workers at gunpoint while robbing a taco truck in North Hills early Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A search is underway for three men who held workers at gunpoint while robbing a taco truck in North Hills early Monday.

Police said the suspects were in possession of handguns at about 1:30 a.m., when they forced their way into the stand near Sepulveda and Roscoe boulevards, Los Angeles police said.

The men took about $800 in cash and were last seen fleeing northbound on Sepulveda Boulevard, according to LAPD Sgt. Robert Leary.

Leary said the employees were held at gunpoint but no one was hurt. He added that the crime seemed pretty strategic and planned.

It was unclear if the suspects had a vehicle that was waiting for them near the scene.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call police.
