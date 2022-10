Man accused of starting string of North Hollywood fires had just been released from prison for arson

At least two people were detained following a string of arson fires in the North Hollywood area on Wednesday morning.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of setting a string of fires in North Hollywood on Wednesday was recently released from prison for arson, records show.

David A. Rivas made a brief court appearance Friday afternoon and was charged with seven counts of arson.

Rivas pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in Van Nuys on Nov. 10.

Court records show Rivas was charged with 16 counts of arson in 2021, but was released Oct. 7, according to multiple law enforcement sources.