Commercial building partially collapses as crews battle massive fire in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive fire that erupted at a commercial building in North Hollywood on Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At one point, the raging flames caused a portion of the building to collapse onto itself, though it appeared to be vacant and under construction.

The flames did not spread to any other structures.