Bodycam video shows LAPD shooting involving hatchet-wielding man in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --

The incident happened last month on Laurel Canyon Boulevard when a hatchet-wielding man, identified as 52-year-old Francisco Javier Alba, approached police.

The man was shot and transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police say he had been damaging the inside of a nearby business before they confronted him.

Dramatic video shows Los Angeles police shoot a man at close range after the man approached a group of officers while wielding an apparent hatchet.

Officers say they tried to negotiate with him and used less-than-lethal options, but when those didn't work, they say they were forced to use their guns.