LAPD investigating shooting, car crash that left 1 person dead in North Hollywood

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person killed after shooting, car crash in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- One person was killed after a shooting and subsequent car crash in North Hollywood early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at Fulton Avenue and Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was traveling southbound on Fulton when they were shot, causing them to crash into parked cars, police say.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where a dark-colored car could be seen flipped over on the sidewalk.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two suspects in bandanas were last seen traveling northbound on Fulton in a black car. Additional information was not immediately released, including a motive for the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countycar crashlapdshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Belarus; Emergency UN meeting set
Borderline bar shooting hero killed in Newbury Park motorcycle crash
Massive pallet yard fire in Riverside County destroys cars, structures
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce when mask mandate in schools will end
Parents in LA protest COVID-19 mask mandates still in place at schools
UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
Show More
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Nearly half of Biden's 500 million free COVID tests still unclaimed
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
More TOP STORIES News