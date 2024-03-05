LAFD North Hollywood fire station unveils mural honoring firefighter killed in 1981

The new mural at LAFD North Hollywood Fire Station 60 honors Apparatus Operator Tom Taylor, who was killed in a 1981 arson blaze.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A touching tribute was offered over the weekend to a Los Angeles firefighter who was killed more than four decades ago in an arson fire.

The men and women of Los Angeles Fire Department Station 60 in North Hollywood gathered Sunday to remember Apparatus Operator Tom Taylor.

He lost his life when a roof collapsed during an arson fire in January 1981.

Some of his colleagues from 43 years ago were on hand for Sunday's tribute.

They helped to dedicate a new mural in his memory.

"It's in the DNA of this station. It's always had lots of camaraderie and they've never forgotten Tom," said retired firefighter captain Mike Reagan. "Most of these guys weren't even born when this happened, but they have not forgotten that incident."

Taylor's locker has remained untouched since that tragic day.

Colleagues say he always served as a good role model for the younger firefighters.