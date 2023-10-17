WATCH LIVE

3 dead as gunfire erupts from car in North Hollywood, LAPD says; suspects outstanding

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 5:49AM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed in a shooting Monday night in North Hollywood, the LAPD says.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Moorpark Street and Lankershim Boulevard.

Police say the gunfire erupted from a silver sedan with three or four men inside. They fired at a black sedan and then quickly took off.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two shooting victims were driven to a local hospital and were pronounced dead there a short time later.

No suspects are in custody and their description is not available at this time as police investigate.

The motive for the shooting also remains under investigation.

