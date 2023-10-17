WATCH LIVE

3 killed after gunfire erupts from car in North Hollywood, LAPD says; suspects at large

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 2:00PM
Three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting in North Hollywood, the LAPD said.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday night in North Hollywood, the LAPD said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Moorpark Street and Lankershim Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the gunfire erupted from a silver sedan with three or four men inside. The suspects fired at a black sedan and then quickly fled.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Two shooting victims were driven to a local hospital and were pronounced dead there a short time later.

No suspects are in custody and their descriptions were not immediately available..

The motive for the shooting also remains under investigation.

