alex trebek

Northridge homeless shelter named after late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens its doors to public

The facility will offer a place to sleep for those in need as well as mental health services.
EMBED <>More Videos

Shelter named after late 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek opens its doors

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Trebek Center homeless shelter is getting ready to welcome its first residents.

The 107-bed shelter, named after the late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, was formerly the home of well-known roller rink Skateland and is now open to the public.

The facility will offer a place to sleep for those in need as well as mental health services.

The shelter was named after Trebek following a generous donation from the game show host and his wife to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which now operates the shelter.

A $500,000 gift from his family started the fundraising efforts to help purchase the property and turn it into housing for the homeless.

The city of Los Angeles and private donors came up with the rest.

READ MORE: New Northridge homeless shelter named after late 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek to open May 17
EMBED More News Videos

The Trebek Center is now open. It's a 23,000 square foot, 107-bed facility that will not only offer its residents a place to sleep, but also provide mental health services.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthridgelos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesshousingalex trebekmental healthjeopardy
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
New homeless shelter named after late 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek estate sale draws hundreds to Studio City
"The Chase" pits average joes against trivia pros
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
TOP STORIES
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Griffith Observatory: LAFD
Suspect in deadly OC church shooting charged with 10 counts
President Joe Biden awards 3 CHP officers with Medal of Valor
Newsom holds drought event at Southland water recycling facility
Man accused of sexually abusing 2 young girls; more victims sought
Mike Feuer drops out of LA mayoral race, endorses Karen Bass
Walter Liss, longtime member of ABC family, dies at 78
Show More
Despite $97.5B-surplus, analyst warns of California 'fiscal cliff'
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'
CA lawmakers propose state child tax credit for low-income families
Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
More TOP STORIES News