Northridge homeless shelter named after late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens its doors to public

The 107-bed shelter, named after the late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, was formerly the home of well-known roller rink Skateland and is now open to the public.
The facility will offer a place to sleep for those in need as well as mental health services.
The shelter was named after Trebek following a generous donation from the game show host and his wife to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which now operates the shelter.
A $500,000 gift from his family started the fundraising efforts to help purchase the property and turn it into housing for the homeless.
The city of Los Angeles and private donors came up with the rest.
